Once a week receive an email reminder with five random links from your unread list in Mailist. Forget about the bookmarks in your browser.Get started
Everything you find on the web can be easily added to your Reading List
Random five links with „Not Read” status, from your list, will be sent to you in your very own, private weekly digest
Mailist gives you full control of the content. Great option to save any article, video or a blogpost you find in the internet.
Articles, links to YT videos you want to watch, things you want to be reminded aboutTry Mailist Chrome extension →or Firefox Add-on→
Random Five links you haven't read yet will be sent to you in a single, neat email every Saturday.